MANCHESTER- Burr and Burton girls soccer is off to a 1-0 start after notching a 2-1 win over St. Johnsbury at home. If Friday's season opener is any indication, they are going to be a very entertaining squad in 2022, as the winning goal by junior Maura Grazioso came in dramatic fashion, with just 51 seconds left on the clock.
Grazioso’s shot wasn’t the prettiest you’ll ever see, but the result sure was. She was able to redirect a bouncing ball past St. Johnsbury’s keeper after quite a scramble towards the top of the goal box.
“We had a corner kick, it was just bouncing around the box, then Emelia (de Jounge) sent it back in,” she recounted just moments after her winner.
“I got the pass from Megan (Carson) and just kind of hit it over the goalie, but I fell to the ground,” she said, laughing.
BBA controlled much of the game and had a bevy of scoring chances in the first half. The combination of de Jounge and Brooke Weber (eight shots recorded) put pressure on the Hilltoppers several times, but goalkeeper Jayden Bunnell made clutch saves to keep her team alive.
BBA ratcheted up their offensive pressure to go for the win after St. Johnsbury tied the game with just 13:50 left to play.
“Our heels were kind of just up against the wall,” said Bulldogs coach Suzanne Mears. “We just had to turn it back up a gear. I subbed back in some of our starters. They had to take it up a notch and take advantage of the opportunity, and they did.”
Carson, the junior forward who recorded an assist on the game-winner, also netted the first goal for the Bulldogs with 15:04 to play in the first half. Josephine Powers got the assist after her cross from the right side got through the goalkeeper. Carson’s hustle had her at the right place at the right time.
“I was just there and I was like, ‘oh the goalie dropped the ball,’” she said. “I was probably only like five feet from the goal.”
The Bulldogs held that lead for the rest of the half and carried it deep into the second. St. Johnsbury didn’t threaten much until about 20 minutes remained in the game, most of their time deep in BBA’s end being a lone forward that would get corralled by defenders like senior captains Antonia Levitas and Willa Bryant.
Around the game’s 60th minute, however, St. Johnsbury’s Sophia Shippee started to become a problem for BBA. First, she found some space up the left wing, and sent a rocket toward the right side of the net that would have tied the game had it not been for a diving save to deflect the ball out of harm’s way from Abigail Kopeck.
Just several minutes later, though, Shippee made BBA pay for one of their only defensive lapses of the game. With time and space, she launched a rainbow shot from over 25 yards out that tucked in just under the crossbar. There was little the BBA keeper could have done on the perfectly placed ball. It was the lone blemish on an otherwise solid night from Kopeck.
“Abby has a really calm presence about herself back there,” Mears said. “She’s one of our rocks back there.”
Kopeck only had to make a few saves that were more than routine, but she gave the Bulldogs a clear advantage with her right leg. She booted the ball well past midfield, either by punt or free kick, with almost every chance and sent the offense on the attack immediately.
Ultimately, it was a great team win for the Bulldogs that showed some grit and mental toughness after giving up the lead.
“It’s a good way for us to start the season,” Mears said. “I’m excited to see what comes next.”
What’s next for BBA is a 7 p.m. date at Mount Anthony to kick off the Route 7 rivalry this Thursday. St. Johnsbury will also be on the road again, with a game at Green Mountain Valley School, Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.