HINESBURG — An early penalty kick by Toni Levitas gave Burr and Burton girls soccer a 1-0 cushion over Champlain Valley on Saturday. The Bulldogs nearly left CVU with the victory, but a Chloe Choir score with around two minutes remaining in regulation forced overtime.
The game ended in a 1-1 draw as neither side could net the difference maker over the ensuing two overtime periods.
"It was an extremely hard fought game for 100 minutes," said BBA coach Suzanne Mears.
CVU kept Bulldogs goalkeeper Abigail Kopeck busy all day, finishing with north of 20 saves. Kopeck owned her box, keeping BBA in the game. Levitas played extraordinary in the back. All BBA central midfielders won the 50/50 balls and worked extremely hard throughout the entire game.
BBA (3-1-1) hosts Rutland Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.