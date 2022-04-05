MANCHESTER — With success comes expectations and the Burr and Burton girls lacrosse team started its 2022 season on a high note Tuesday afternoon at Judy McCormick Taylor Field, defeating Middlebury 19-6.
The Bulldogs are coming off a perfect regular season last year and looked equally as dangerous in their season debut against the Tigers.
Middlebury played a zone defensively, forcing BBA to make crisp passes and be patient on offense. Paige Samuelson got the Bulldogs on the scoreboard in the opening minute. After the early goal, the Tigers’ defense started to settle in. Some early season rust from BBA appeared in the team’s passing early on. The Bulldogs penetrated the zone using motion and cutting toward the goal, but it took a little for everything to click.
Middlebury took advantage of BBA’s miscues as Ada Weaber grabbed a turnover two minutes after Samuelson’s score and ran the length of the field, placing the equalizer past Bulldogs goalie Iris Nofziger.
With the score tied 1-1, BBA’s offense began to settle in and it was senior Tatum Sands who put her mark on the contest.
Brooke Weber found Sands cutting toward the Middlebury net at the 16:51 mark of the first half and delivered a perfect pass to the senior midfielder. Sands finished the play with a score to give the Bulldogs the 2-1 lead.
Sands’ impact on the contest was just getting started.
The goal started a stretch of six straight BBA scores that Sands either put in the net herself or that she assisted on. The senior began asserting herself just when the team needed her the most. Middlebury cut its deficit to two with 5:06 to play after a Nora Wootten score made it a 5-3 game and forced Bulldogs coach Ken Stefanak to burn his first timeout.
He stressed better passes and more patience on the offensive side during the break in action. The Bulldogs delivered on both.
With possession out of the timeout, BBA flung the ball around the field. They took their time, waiting for the right opportunity to slash toward the net. In total, they fired 15 passes and chewed more than a minute off the clock. It was the final pass from Sadie Stefanak behind the net to a slashing Sands that delivered the score and put BBA back in control with 3:56 to play in the half and a 6-3 advantage.
Coach Stefanak believes his team is at their best when they are settled in offensively.
“We’ve stressed already this year, when we work hard to either get a draw or to turn a ball over and move it 80 yards we don’t want to, unless the fast break is there, we don’t want to turn around, throw a bad pass and be running 80 yards again,” he said. “We can run and we certainly have a good fast break, we have kids that can do that, however when it’s not there I want [us] to settle in and move the ball and look for our opportunity. That’s when we’re kind of at our best.”
The lead grew to 8-4 by halftime, and BBA put its stamp on the game early in the second half. Stefanak got the Bulldogs on the board a minute and a half into the action, followed by two more of Sands’ 10 goals on the afternoon.
Sands reached 100-points for her career with 12 minutes left with her final goal of the afternoon. The senior was pulled after reaching the milestone with BBA well in control, holding a 17-4 lead.
Annabelle Gray was another bright spot for the Bulldogs in the win. She stole many possessions for BBA on the draw, winning time and time again.
Nofziger made her debut as the starting goalie, making a couple of saves in the first half. Maizie Rukat also made an appearance protecting the net in the second half.
BBA starts its season 1-0, with Essex coming to town Saturday for a 2 p.m. tilt.
Sands said the hot start helps the Bulldogs instill confidence early in the season.
“This performance really just inspired us and showed us what we are capable of. It’s definitely gonna make us more confident in our play, and we also learned a lot from playing [against] Middlebury because they are a good team.”