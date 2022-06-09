MANCHESTER — The academic year at Burr and Burton Academy may be over, but for the girls lacrosse team, there remains unfinished business to attend to. After knocking off the defending champion South Burlington Wolves on Tuesday, the Bulldogs now have a Friday night date at University of Vermont’s Virtue Field with 14-2 Bellows Free Academy for all the marbles in Vermont Division I lacrosse.
The Bulldogs’ run through the playoffs and an appearance in the state championship game is the culmination of months of work this spring. This has been the goal for much longer, however, for Coach Ken Stefanak and many of the girls who played on last year’s team that saw their undefeated season come to an end in the semifinal round against this same BFA team.
“We struggled that game,” Stefanak said, recounting the heartbreaking 11-9 loss. “We played a very good first half. They made some adjustments and we struggled to score in the second.”
The loss was a difficult one to stomach but, as good teams tend to, they’ve moved on and treated this season like exactly what it is; a fresh start and another opportunity.
“My goal starting this season… was to get one more step than last year,” Stefanak explained. “Win the semifinal game and give us an opportunity. Whoever we were against is going to be whoever we were against… we’re just going to enjoy every minute of it and go lay it all out on the field.”
That semifinal victory on Tuesday was quite a hurdle to get over in itself. It avenged a 12-11 double overtime loss to South Burlington back in April. It was one of three one-goal games BBA has had with South Burlington since 2019. This week was different. This team is different.
“We’re a completely different team right now, 100 percent.” Stefanak said. ‘’The girls have bought into the systems that we’ve put in place, and there are big changes from last year. We’ve had a lot of these girls for two years in a row now. We were able to take what we did last year, which was have a very good team, and expand their field sense and their knowledge of the game.”
One of those girls that’s given BBA a lot of that continuity and a foundation to build from is senior captain Tatum Sands. She’s been around for the highs and lows and knows what it is going to take to get a win on Friday, but is encouraged by what she’s seen from her teammates.
“We were just inside watching film, and everyone had something to point out for the BFA game,” she said with a hint of pride. “It meant a lot to see everyone watching film and knowing what was going on.”
That focus and an understanding of what is on the line was evident at Thursday’s practice. There wasn’t a sense of nervousness about any of the girls, but rather a determined calm and a sense of urgency, not wasting any time or reps while they ran through offensive sets at practice.
Even players off to the side were fully engaged and locked in on either Stefanak while he instructed or watching their position closely while the drill was in progress.
That steadiness and concentration comes from the top in Stefanak, and his example is followed by his captains, Sands and her fellow midfielder Annabelle Gray.
The Bulldogs have made their way through the playoffs after losing a key piece in Sadie Stefanak (Coach Stefanak’s daughter) to an injury late in the regular season. Sophomore Josie Powers, only in her second year playing lacrosse, has taken most of those minutes vacated by Stefanak, and filled in admirably for her.
Stefanak referred to this year’s team as resilient several times, evidenced by how they stepped up to overcome that injury, but also how they battled in the only two blemishes on their 15-2 season. They battled back from a five-goal deficit in the South Burlington game, and got valuable experience against a Saratoga team that is very competitive in Section II.
The Saratoga game ended in an 18-9 loss, but the Bulldogs were within striking distance, down only four goals at one point, which is a point of pride against such a strong program. Stefanak said that losing a couple of games, unlike last year, might have had a lot of value come playoff time, as well.
“We learned a great deal. We realized that was actually a great experience to lose that game, but play as hard as we did,” he said. “It definitely helped this team grow in that moment.”
“I think coming back after a tough loss really strengthens your practices and the way that you view your teammates,” Gray added. “Just trying to get better each and every day… every practice.”
That sense of playing for one another was evident in sophomore goalie Iris Nofzinger’s comments, as well.
“Our team is so welcoming. We’re such a family,” said Nofzinger, the team’s lone North Bennington resident. “It’s not like: ‘Oh, you’re a sophomore,’ it’s: ‘You’re the goalie.’”
Nofzinger feels confident in her team heading into the state title game, as well.
“I think we are ready for them. We’ve worked so hard to be where we are. Our coaches are amazing. Whether we win or lose, we’re going in as a team, we’re ready, and we’re going to fight.”
They have great leadership, they are sharp and focused, and they are a close group. Whatever happens Friday night, it sure looks as if BFA is going to take this group’s best shot.