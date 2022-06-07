612PHOTOPAGE (copy)

SOUTH BURLINGTON — Burr and Burton girls lacrosse pulled off an upset on Tuesday to advance to the Division I state championship. The No. 3 Bulldogs avenged an early season loss to South Burlington by besting the No. 2 Wolves 15-6 behind a five goal performance from Paige Samuelson.

BBA goalie Iris Nofziger held the Wolves’ offense at bay, finishing her day with 11 saves. Brooke Weber (four goals, one assist) and Tatum Sands rounded (three goals) rounded out the Bulldogs with multiple scores.

South Burlington was led by Mercedes Rozzi’s three goal afternoon. In an April 12 meeting between the two squads, the Wolves pulled off a 12-11 win, handing BBA its only loss to a Vermont school this season. The Bulldogs (15-2) also lost to Saratoga Springs of New York 18-9 on May 7.

BBA now sets its sights on No. 1 BFA St. Albans (14-2) with the winner claiming the Division I championship. The matchup will be played at the University of Vermont. The time is yet to be determined.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

