ESSEX — Burr and Burton girls lacrosse improved to 2-0 in the young season with a tough fought 7-5 win at Essex on Saturday. The Bulldogs once again benefited from a balanced scoring effort, with six different players registering a score.
Brooke Weber led the charge with two scores, while Paige Samuelson and Sadie Stefanak (one goal, two assists each) led BBA with three points.
The Hornets played BBA even throughout the opening 25 minutes, as the game was knotted at three heading into halftime. The Bulldogs won the draw control battle eight to five, giving them valuable possessions in a tightly contested matchup.
After Mazie Rukat was relatively untested in the season opener, the BBA goalie had a strong performance Saturday, finishing with nine saves.
Her counterpart in the Essex net, Sierra Harris, stopped 11 BBA shots from entering the cage.
Bea Thompson, Josie Powers and Melissa King rounded out the BBA scoring with one goal apiece. Piper Morgan added an assist for the Bulldogs.
BBA returns to Judy McCormick Taylor Field Tuesday when it hosts South Burlington at 4:30 p.m.