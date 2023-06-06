MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton girls lacrosse is heading back to the title game. The No. 1 Bulldogs defeated No. 5 Essex 13-11 Tuesday in a suspenseful semifinal contest on Judy McCormick Taylor Field.
Two consecutive goals from Essex junior midfielder Breya Montague with less than 14 minutes to play gave the Hornets a 9-7 lead. Montague rolled to the crease with a sweet spin move time and time again and looked unbothered finishing in traffic throughout the contest. She went back to her go-to move on back-to-back possessions, giving the Hornets the lead and putting the thought of upset in their minds.
With their season on the line, Bulldogs coach Ken Stefanak responded by shifting his lineup around a bit. He moved Sadie Stefanak up to the draw circle, and moved Josie Powers and Mai-Liis Edwards from midfield to attack. The changes gave the Bulldogs a different look on both sides of the field.
“It changed the dynamic a little defensively,” coach Stefanak said. “But it also brought my four or five middies, plus my two or three best attackers in the game at the same time, and I think that changed the dynamic a little bit.”
It worked.
Paige Samuelson put the Bulldogs back within one a minute later with one of her five goals. She attacked the crease, drew a foul and converted from inside the eight-meter mark to make it 9-8 Essex.
Samuelson’s penalty score was one of four BBA goals scored off a stoppage in the contest. The other three came in the first half, as the BBA offense relied on those chances early as it held a 4-3 lead by halftime. Coach Stefanak knew heading into Tuesday’s game that nothing was going to come easy offensively.
“I kept telling them, ‘Let’s drive and get into the eight (meter), because we’re getting the fouls,” Stefanak said. “We played this team earlier in the year to a two-goal game, they’re really, really tough defensively.”
BBA defeated Essex 7-5 on April 8 in another hard-fought contest. That remains the fewest goals the Bulldogs have scored against a Vermont opponent this spring. Only New York's Saratoga Catholic held BBA to fewer (four).
The offense continued to flow two minutes later, as Edwards scored on a cut from Stefanak, bringing the contest to a 9-9 tie.
Brooke Weber gave the Bulldogs the lead just 12 seconds later, reaching her stick into the circle on the draw and coming away with the ball. From there, the senior charged down the field and never hesitated on her way to beating Essex goalie Sierra Harris, who finished with five saves.
Essex’s Olivia Bergeron answered with a goal of her own, circling around the cage and taking it herself with 8:32 left on the clock
Then, BBA tri-captain Emma Thomas elected to put the game in her own hands. The senior defender stole the ball just short of midfield and coach Stefanak could be heard yelling ‘no, no!” from the BBA sideline as Thomas charged at Essex in a 1-on-4 situation with a little over seven minutes on the clock. The Bulldogs captain ignored the friendly advice from her coach, and fired a missile into the back of the Essex cage to put BBA ahead once again.
“If she misses that shot, we lose the ball. At that point, I’m really looking ball,” the Bulldogs coach explained. “But you know what? She had a full head of steam (and) I know she can rip a shot, I’ve seen it. She went ahead and did what she thought she should do at the time, and it went our way.”
The Hornets refused to go away, answering with a Lily Boutin score a minute later as the team's continued to trade blows. Boutin's goal made it 11-11.
Then, the BBA defense stepped up when it needed to most. Essex pressured the cage and ripped a shot on net with just over four minutes left, but Mazie Rukat made the biggest of her three saves and stopped the chance. Thomas was right there to scoop up the ground ball, giving BBA the possession.
Weber capitalized on the other end of the field, ducking under a pair of Essex defenders on her way toward the cage and putting BBA ahead 12-11. She added her third and final goal with 1:58 left for good measure, giving the Bulldogs a bit of cushion.
From there, BBA was able to chew the remaining clock off — punching its ticket back to the state championship game for the second consecutive year.
The Bulldogs will take on No. 2 CVU Saturday on the University of Vermont’s Virtue Field. That game is scheduled for 3 p.m. BBA defeated CVU 11-8 in its lone regular season matchup on May 22.