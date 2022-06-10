For Burr and Burton Academy, Friday's Division I girls lacrosse state championship game means revisiting some demons from a year ago.
The Bulldogs already avenged an early-season loss to the South Burlington Seahorses with a 15-6 win in Tuesday’s semifinal game. Now, in the championship game against Bellows Free Academy Friday at 5 p.m. at the University of Vermont, they have a chance to return the favor for another past defeat. It was BFA that ended their perfect season last year.
“They put together a pretty close-game win on us last year and kind of shocked us a little,” Coach Ken Stefanak said, recounting the 11-9 loss in the 2021 state semifinal game. “It was a loss that stung, and hung with us. Of course, we lost some of our big seniors from last year, but there are plenty of girls here that remember it.”
Two of those girls that were there for the heartbreaking defeat were senior captains Tatum Sands and Annabelle Gray. That humbling experience and knowing what it feels like to lose when the stakes are so high figures to be valuable in the rematch with BFA, who the Bulldogs haven’t seen since that game.
“I think last year, we were a very different team,” Gray said when asked about the matchup with BFA. “I think that if we play like we did on Tuesday, and just come together as a full unit and work together every second, every single minute, every ball… I think we’ll have success.”
Junior defender Emilia De Jounge has reason to think the team is different this time around, as well.
“We’ve gelled together and given a lot more thought to every part of the game,” she said. “We really are strategizing what we’re doing. We really made sure to study our opponents, and I think that was kind of something we overlooked last year. I think we kind of underestimated them.”
De Jounge also attributes some of her confidence in this year’s squad versus last year’s to learning some hard lessons throughout the season.
“I think that was really important. I think last year we never really knew what it felt like to lose because we never did,” she said. “This year, we know that bitter taste, and we know that when we work together, we can come back.”
The consensus appears to be teamwide that BFA will not be seeing the same team they did last year.
“We’re totally different,” said goalie Iris Nofziger. “We take our losses like we take our wins. We grow from them, we learn from them, we develop in the game. I think we exited that first South Burlington game a better team than we entered it.”
These girls are adamant that they’re a better team than they were in April, and recent results back that assertion up. At 5 p.m. Friday, they face one more test and one more loss to avenge, looking to prove they’re a better team than BFA, as well.