MANCHESTER - After last season, Burr and Burton and the town of Manchester expect big things from the varsity girls lacrosse team. The girls finished the 2021 regular season a perfect 15-0 earning the top seed in Division I playoffs.
The Bulldogs won their playoff opener, but BFA-St. Albans pulled off the upset in the semifinal round, defeating BBA 11-9 and ending their season.
It’s a mix of returning players and newcomers for the 2022 season, and coach Ken Stefanak and the entire BBA now embark on the challenge of maneuvering through expectations while creating their own identity.
“I think we're trying to understand that we're a very different team. Start strong and build throughout the season, but we want to end at our best,” Stefanak said.
The defensive side of the field might be the one question mark the Bulldogs have to start the season. Along with managing injuries, the Bulldogs are looking to identify their newest starting goalie. Lola Herzog was a star protecting the net last season. Now the Bulldogs are focussed on finding their replacement keeper.
Maizie Rukat and Iris Nofziger are vying for the job after both spending their freshman season on the junior varsity team.
“This will be a big step up for them, but they have worked hard.”
The defensive front might be a little depleted for the Bulldogs to start the season but the offensive side will not disappoint. BBA brings back a star studded offensive line highlighted by Tatum Sands, Sadie Stefanak, and Paige Samuelson.
“I feel like we bring back a good number of girls that seem to always get scoring opportunities. Those three and there’s a couple more that I think are going to come into their own a little bit this year. I think we’ll have a lot of options.”
As the season begins, BBA looks poised to make a real push to the promised land. Stefanak characterized the mood of his team with a single word: determined.
“They’re coming out determined to work hard, determined to play well, to improve each week, and determined to play their best lacrosse at some point later in the season.”