Mount Anthony's Abby Sekora dribbles out of a double team by Burr and Burton's Julia Decker (25) and Josie Powers during a Jan. 24 game inside Kates Gym.

 Banner file photo
MANCHESTER — In a battle of Bennington County girls basketball teams, it was Burr and Burton leaving Tuesday’s showdown with bragging rights.

The Bulldogs defeated Mount Anthony 56-27 behind a balanced offensive approach. Eight different BBA players got in the scoring column, led by Nevaeh Camp’s 17 point outing. The BBA guard scored 6 of those points in the first quarter as the Bulldogs led 21-12 after the opening 8 minutes of action.

Madi Moore led MAU with 10 points, doing all of her damage in the first half. The guard accounted for all but 7 of MAU’s first half points. The MAU offense struggled in the second half without Moore’s contributions and BBA cruised to its 12th victory of the season.

The Bulldogs return to action Tuesday, hosting Rutland at 7 p.m. while MAU (3-13) hosts Brattleboro Tuesday at 7 p.m.

