Rutland girls basketball used an 18 point fourth quarter to pull away from Burr and Burton Wednesday night.

BBA entered the fourth with a one point lead, but were unable to hold on, losing 41-34.

Only six Rutland players registered a point in the game, and all of them scored in the final quarter. Anna Moser led the way with her 19 points, including 4 in the fourth.

BBA only had five players score in what was a quiet offensive night for the Bulldogs. Neveah Camp led the way with her 10 points, while Julia Decker (9 points) accounted for all of BBA’s points behind the arc, connecting on three 3-pointers.

The Bulldogs are now 11-5 on the season and host Windsor Friday night at 7 p.m.

