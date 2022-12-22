Burr and Burton girls basketball’s bid to win its third consecutive tournament to begin the season fell short on Thursday night, as the Bulldogs were bested by North Country 43-21 in the Mount Canfield Tournament final.
The Bulldogs were unable to find an offensive rhythm, scoring only nine points in the first half as North Country raced out to a 31-9 advantage.
BBA registered a single point in the third quarter, a Naveah Camp free throw, bringing its total to 10 through three quarters. The Bulldogs more than doubled that over the final eight minutes of play, scoring 11 points in the fourth quarter. Julia Decker and Macy Mathews tied for a team-high five points for BBA in the loss.
BBA (5-1) travels to Mt. Abraham Tuesday for a 7 p.m. tip off.