The Burr and Burton girls alpine team was victorious for the third time this season, grabbing a win in a giant slalom race Monday at Pico Mountain.
Alex Faucher, Iris Nofziger, Brooke Weber, and Kaylie Porter led the Bulldogs to victory on what were perfect conditions. BBA finished with 14 points, well ahead of second place Woodstock (40) and third place Rutland (43).
The BBA boys found themselves in a tightly contested match. Woodstock (24) ended up with the win, finishing with one fewer point than BBA (25). Close behind was third place finisher Rutland, with 29 team points.
Knight Okie, Andrew Maneggia, Eli White and Tucker Swim paced the Bulldog boys to the runner-up finish.
BBA returns to action Thursday at Bromley Mountain for another giant slalom race.