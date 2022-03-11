MANCHESTER — Heading into 2021 as back-to-back champions of tackle football, Burr and Burton’s season didn’t go as planned last fall.
The Bulldogs finished the season 3-5 and out of the playoffs. A lot of that hinged on an injury-plagued season, namely to starting quarterback Jack McCoy who was forced to miss much of the season after suffering an injury in Week 2.
BBA can now officially flip the page to 2022 as its schedule, along with the rest of the states, was released earlier this week.
Regular season football returns to Judy McCormick Taylor Field Sept. 3 when the Burlington/South Burlington Seawolves make their way down to Manchester for a 1 p.m. kickoff in Week 1.
BBA remains at home in Week 2, hosting BFA St. Albans.
Week 3 on paper appears to be one of the Bulldogs’ toughest tests, heading to Rutland to play a team that went undefeated in the regular season. BBA should have a good understanding of where it sits in Division I after that Sept. 16 contest.
BBA hosts Hartford the following week in its homecoming game, and then BBA hits the road for three consecutive weeks.
Week five features a trip north to St. Johnsbury, then the Bulldogs take on CVU in Hinesburg week 6.
The road trip concludes Week 7 with a rivalry game on Oct. 14 in Bennington. Last year’s matchup saw BBA lose to the Patriots for the first time since 2004. Look for the Bulldogs to seek revenge this time around.
The Bulldogs wrap up their season with a home game against Middlebury on Oct. 21.