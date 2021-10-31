MANCHESTER — It appeared as though Burr and Burton’s football season came to an end without warning when its week eight matchup against Middlebury was canceled owing to COVID-19 cases from multiple Middlebury players.
The Bulldogs did not qualify for the Division I playoffs with its 2-5 record, falling one seed short of a playoff berth.
BBA was able to send its seniors off on a positive note however, working in a game against Class B Hudson Falls, New York on Friday. BBA won the week 9 matchup 21-17.
Jack McCoy returned from his wrist injury and completed 16 of 29 pass attempts for 182 yards and two scores.
He connected with Nate Smilko on both scores. Smilko finished his day with five catches for 70 yards.
McCoy added a two yard score on the ground. The QB rushed 10 times for 33 yards.
Haiden Jones continued to lead the BBA rushing attack, with 16 carries and 67 yards.
BBA finishes its 2021 season with a 3-5 record.