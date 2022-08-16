MANCHESTER — Even after a down year, things continue to trend in the right direction for Burr and Burton football. Fresh off having a program-record 52 players on last year’s team, coach Tom McCoy’s Bulldogs have reloaded with a roster boasting an impressive 62 players – including 20 freshmen.
“We had a room full of 150 people at the parent-player coaches meeting,” McCoy said. “And to think 20 years ago, we didn’t even have football here at Burr and Burton.”
It’s an encouraging sign for BBA, who endured its worst season in recent memory in 2021, going 2-5 and missing the playoffs.
The defeats came in heartbreaking fashion much of last fall. In a game against eventual Division I state champion Essex in Manchester, the Bulldogs, trailing by two, attempted a 37 yard field goal with one second remaining. The attempt was blocked, and Essex escaped with the win.
BBA held a 28-6 lead in the second half against rival Mount Anthony, only to see the Patriots offense explode late for a 40-34 MAU win. The Bulldogs also lost by one possession to Hartford, 24-22, in what ended up being their final regular season game of the year.
McCoy didn’t run from the past. He addressed the struggles with his team, with the idea that 2022 is a fresh start.
“We brought it up, we discussed it and then we said ‘this is a new year and it’s a new group of guys.’ You learn from your mistakes, but you certainly don’t dwell on them.”
McCoy acknowledged the week-to-week battle associated with playing in the highest division in the state. The BBA coach feels like preseason is the perfect time to correct those game-altering plays that haunted his team last fall: turnovers, flags and missed assignments.
“Camp here, before the season starts, is really [about] focusing on the little things and try to play mistake-free football because it’s those turnovers and those mistakes that really hurt you in the big games.”
With the largest roster the program has ever seen, McCoy said that there are no guarantees on starting positions despite a solid number of returning players.
“I explained to them that nobody’s got a position locked up, everything is wide open right now,” McCoy said. “Only 11 kids play on the field at one time; when you got 60 something players, hopefully they’re competing hard against each other pushing each other to be better.”
Those position battles will begin to sort themselves out after BBA’s scrimmage at Bellows Falls on Aug. 23, and a team scrimmage on Aug. 27.
The Bulldogs begin their regular season at Judy McCormick Taylor Field in Manchester Sept. 3 at 1 p.m. when Burlington comes to town.