MANCHESTER– As August winds down, so do high school football two-a-days, signs that the high school football regular season is right around the corner.
The Burr and Burton football team has been practicing for weeks, but the first glimpse of the 2023 team outside of practice came on Wednesday, when the Bulldogs took to Judy McCormick Taylor Field for a scrimmage against the Bellows Falls Terriers. In the lax format, teams took turns calling ten plays, before turning to downs nearly an hour and a half later. BBA scored on three possessions, while the Bellows Falls Terriers scored once.
Bulldog defenders made sound tackles all evening, often meeting Terriers’ players in swarms and with force. The results can be traced to fifth year Bulldog head coach Tom McCoy instilling in his players fundamentals through a tackling circuit. This circuit is what McCoy refers to as a “series of drills that [players] work on every single week. We are a shoulder leverage tackling team, and so that means we don’t tackle with our helmet whatsoever. We always keep our heads out of the tackle. It’s drills and fundamentals, and basically taking it one step at a time. That’s something that we work on everyday at practice.”
McCoy, in his four previous seasons as Burr and Burton’s head football coach, has gone 25-11, and in 2019, he led the Bulldogs on their way to winning a state championship in their first season at the Division-1 level.
Before taking over as head coach, McCoy spent six seasons as BBA’s defensive coordinator. He understands that defense tends to win championships, but football is also a game with three phases: offense, defense, and special teams.
And so McCoy does not limit his tackling circuit to the defensive side of the ball. Coach McCoy says, “We have an offensive segment, we have a defensive segment, and then we have a special teams segment. We equally put time and energy into working on the defensive side of the ball.” Burr and Burton’s ability to successfully execute in all three phases this season will prove crucial to the Bulldogs’ goal of bringing home a second D-1 championship.
The Bulldogs certainly executed against the Terriers Wednesday night, including in special teams, as senior Seb Dostal knocked PAT after PAT through the uprights in the kicking segment of the scrimmage. Overall, Coach McCoy was quite satisfied with the play and effort he saw from his team. He “thought [senior captain] JT [Wright] did a nice job” and that “the backers in general and defensive linemen did a nice job.” In addition to the strong defensive effort, Coach McCoy liked what he saw from senior captain and quarterback Jack McCoy.
McCoy’s arm looked strong, his play of the night coming on a 15-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Henry Maier.
Maier played extremely well, running the ball with efficiency and reeling in several great catches. Coach McCoy also lauded the runs he saw from senior running back Peyton Gray and senior captain running back Carter Cave.
“[I] told the guys in the huddle afterwards [that] the important thing for us is to keep getting better every week. We can’t stay stagnant, and we just have to keep working on getting better,” coach McCoy said. That will be key [this] season, and then obviously you need to be playing your healthiest and best football at the end of the season. There were several kids I thought that played well today, but obviously there are things we need to work on, too.”
The Bulldogs will have to improve without several key seniors from the 2022 team, including offensive linemen Miles Kaplan and Nate Brenner, who graduated in June. Despite these key losses, Burr and Burton will in no way be lacking player leadership this season. The 2023 team’s 55 man roster consists of 16 seniors, including team captains McCoy, Cave and Wright. But it’s not just the seniors who will be leading the Bulldogs.
“We have 55 players on our team, and we want all 55 players to be leaders,” McCoy said. “We hope there’s leadership amongst all the players on the team, amongst all the grades.”
Developing these leadership qualities at the high school level prepares McCoy’s players for what comes in life long after they hang up the cleats and step away from competitive football. And for that, BBA football fans should be grateful, no matter how far the Bulldogs go this season.
The Bulldogs hold their Green and Gold scrimmage Saturday at 3 p.m. before kicking off the regular season at home, Saturday, September 2nd, at 1 p.m. against Champlain Valley Union High School.