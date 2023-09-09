MIDDLEBURY — Jack McCoy accounted for over 350 yards of total offense in less than three full quarters as Burr and Burton football exacted revenge on Middlebury Friday night, defeating the Tigers 35-7.
McCoy completed 15 of 19 attempts through the air for 202 yards and four touchdowns. He added 149 yards on the ground and a score on 17 attempts.
The spectacular effort from the senior captain led the Bulldogs over a Middlebury team that beat them twice in 2022. The Tigers ended BBA's season in the Division I semifinals with their 14-9 victory in the Division I state semifinals on Nov. 5.
Kaleb Gabert hauled in two scores while Zak Chani and JT Wright each found the end zone once on a McCoy pass Friday night. The game was shortened because of an impending storm, ending with 33 seconds in the third quarter according to the Burlington Free Press.
BBA has easily enjoyed the most impressive start to the season through two weeks, beating both participants in last year's Division I championship game by double digits.
The Bulldogs will look to make it three in a row Saturday when they host St. Johnsbury on Judy McCormick Taylor Field at 1 p.m.