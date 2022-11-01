MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton field hockey’s playoff run came to a halt Tuesday afternoon at Burlington High School, as the No. 6 Bulldogs fell to No. 2 Hartford 1-0 in the Division II semifinals in a tightly contested match.
The Hurricanes dominated the opening quarter - with four shots and two corner opportunities to BBA’s zero. Charlotte Jasmin and Maddi Wiley put pressure on BBA with long, powerful hits that flew down the Burlington turf.
Strong defensive efforts from Katie Crabtree, Bailey Gilliam and Kylie Prins helped keep the Hurricanes off the scoreboard, however. The trio limited the opposition's chances despite the Hurricanes playing the bulk of the quarter on BBA’s side of the field.
When the ball did reach the cage, Bulldogs goalie Delana Underwood was there to terminate the scoring opportunity. Underwood made seven saves, including four in the first quarter. Ava Stauss was another strong defensive presence throughout for the Bulldogs.
The difference maker came with 12:01 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs were four seconds away from killing a 5-minute penalty called late in the third quarter when Madison Barwood sent a shot from the right sideline toward the BBA cage. Senior captain Alice Piper was in the right spot at the right time - hugging the far post - and deflected the ball into the upper corner as it made its way to her for the game's lone score. Underwood lunged toward the shot, but there was little the BBA goalie could do as the play developed in a split-second.
The Bulldogs tried desperately to extend their season, putting the pressure on the Hurricanes defense over the closing minutes.
BBA attempted six shots all match, with two coming in the final three minutes of action. On a corner in the closing minutes the Bulldogs put the ball in the circle with heavy traffic near the cage. After a few seconds, Hartford goalie Paige Vielleux kicked the ball away. BBA was awarded another corner, but Vielleux was able to stop that scoring chance, too. Hartford sent the ball down to the opposite side of the field, and one last BBA opportunity with a minute left was stopped short of the cage. Vielleux finished with five saves in the winning effort.
BBA coach Barb Miceli reflected on the growth of her Bulldogs throughout the fall. BBA returned just five players from last year’s team, yet the group came together and were ever so close to returning to the championship game for the first time in three seasons. After a 1-2 start, BBA went 8-3-1 leading up to Tuesday’s game, including signature wins over Bellows Falls as well as Hartford late in the regular season. BBA parlayed that with a 1-0 upset win over No. 3 U-32 on Friday.
“To make it to the semis and be in the game 100 percent - I really thought we could put it in at the end there - they have come together as a team,” Miceli said. “They are such smart players, they’ve really figured out the sport well … I couldn’t be more impressed with them.”
Alexandra Faucher was one of BBA’s main offensive threats on Tuesday. She displayed nice dribbling on a run down the left sideline early in the third quarter, but the chance was stopped shy of the cage.
Faucher and Kaelin Downey were crucial in keeping the Hartford attack at bay in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs played one player down.
The Hurricanes advance to the Division II championship game, where they face No. 1 Woodstock. BBA finishes its season at 9-6-1.
“We weren’t ready to be done, but I guess we are,” said Miceli. “We’ll start getting ready for next year.”
BBA graduates five seniors from the program: Underwood, Crabtree, Qwynn Humphrey, Prins and Faucher.