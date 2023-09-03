BBA FIELD HOCKEY 11/1/2022 (copy)

Burr and Burton defender Kaelin Downey dribbles the ball during last season's Division II semifinal match against Hartford at Burlington High School.

 Banner file photo
WOODSTOCK — It took an extra minute, but Burr and Burton field hockey secured a season-opening 3-2 win over Woodstock on Friday afternoon.

Piper Morgan scored the game-winning goal 58 seconds into overtime, her second goal of the day, to clinch the victory.

Kaelin Downey started the scoring for the Bulldogs, finding the back of the cage in the third quarter, assisted by Morgan. Mai-Liis Edwards also had an assist for BBA, setting up Morgan’s fourth quarter score.

Hannah Gubbins and Grace Laperle were responsible for Woodstock’s two scores.

Marley Clark (four saves) and Emily Abbott (three) split time at goalie for the Bulldogs, both making their varsity debut.

The two goalies received strong support from their defense. Ava Stauss was a wall on the left side and Bailey Gilliam at sweep cleared the ball out of BBA’s defensive end consistently.

Paige Stone made five stops on the other side of the field for the Wasps.

“Our team played hard for the full game and supported each other well,” Bulldogs coach Barbara Miceli said.

The Bulldogs (1-0) play at Windsor Friday at 4 p.m.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

