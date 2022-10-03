MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton field hockey team entered the 2022 season with more questions than answers. Roughly half of the team had never played the sport before.
Learning on the fly while playing varsity competition is a tall ask, but BBA appears up to the challenge. Monday’s 7-0 victory over Brattleboro is just the latest example for the now 6-3 Bulldogs.
Coach Barb Miceli says her team’s communication on the field and varsity experience in different sports have been key to their success thus far.
“They really have bonded well as a team and they play well for each other,” Miceli said. “They’re one of those teams who don’t have the experience out there, but they do have varsity athletics experience — even the kids who are sort of new to field hockey. They bring that sports knowledge.”
That knowledge was apparent on Judy McCormick Taylor Field on Monday afternoon, with BBA executing against Brattleboro. The Bulldogs scored on four separate corners in the win, including the first score of the game from Alex Faucher.
The BBA tri-captain received a pass from Kaelin Downey in the center of the circle and got it past Brattleboro goalkeeper Erika Fletcher (13 saves) to put BBA ahead just 85 seconds into the contest.
Faucher is one of those Bulldogs playing field hockey for the first time. She’s been exposed to varsity competition in other sports, a member of both the alpine ski and tennis teams. She’s transitioned nicely to the BBA turf, proving to be an effective scoring option. Faucher scored three times for BBA on Monday, all coming off penalty corners.
Qwynn Humphrey was responsible for starting those corners, feeding crisp passes to BBA sticks near the cage on all 14 chances. Miceli is happy with the execution in that area of the game.
“We have been doing really well on the corners this year,” Miceli said. “We have a number of different corner plays, but the big focus has been just play field hockey.”
Humphrey and Katie Crabtree are the two other BBA tri-captains, and they provide the field hockey experience on the team as returning varsity players. Kaelin Downey is the only other returning player on the roster.
Downey made it 2-0 halfway through the first quarter with a rocket from 20 yards out on a feed from Humphrey that smashed off the back of the cage before Fletcher had a chance to move.
Crabtree added a score of her own, wrapping up the scoring with 6:09 remaining on an unassisted goal.
Humphrey had the fourth penalty corner score, sweeping one into the back of the cage with Faucher and Downey both picking up an assist.
Samantha Cocheo closed out the scoring in the first half, sweeping in a rebound in the closing seconds of the first half to make it 4-0 Bulldogs.
Delana Underwood made two saves for BBA, keeping Brattleboro off the board.
Ava Cutler was Brattleboro’s standout player. She got her stick in the way of a handful of BBA shots, and caused multiple turnovers while in traffic inside the circle.
The Bulldogs hit the road on Friday, playing at Bellows Falls at 4 p.m.