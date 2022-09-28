RUTLAND — Burr and Burton field hockey jumped out to an early 2-0 lead over Rutland on Wednesday afternoon and cruised to a 4-0 victory.
Qwynn Humphrey was responsible for both early scores, on assists by Kaelin Downey and Katie Crabtree respectively.
Piper Morgan added a goal in the third quarter. Off a penalty corner, Morgan picked up a rebound off Rutland goalkeeper Emma Cosgrove’s pads and sent it back into the net.
Alex Faucher closed out the scoring late in the fourth on an assist by Mai-Liis Edwards on another BBA corner. The Bulldogs totaled 12 corners in the match, something coach Barb Miceli was pleased with.
We were able to draw a lot of offensive penalty corners and took advantage of those opportunities to score,” Miceli said. “Alex Faucher was instrumental in moving the ball into the offensive circle. Katie Crabtree played a stellar game, switching fields consistently and Bailey Gilliam directed our defensive unit like clockwork. Hope Schlageter came into the game and added a spark to the forward line, moving to the ball and playing with intensity.”
Delana Underwood saved all four shots that neared the BBA cage, while Cosgrove had 13 saves for Rutland.
The Bulldogs improved to 5-2 on the season and play Friday at Hartford at 4 p.m.