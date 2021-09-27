MANCHESTER — The Bulldogs have a knack of keeping the ball out of their cage. Coming into Monday’s contest against Rutland, two of Burr and Burton’s three wins on the season were of the shutout variety.
In Monday’s 4-0 win, BBA one-upped itself — not allowing a single shot through 60 minutes of play as they recorded shutout number three on the year.
Burr and Burton improved to 4-3 on the season, thanks in large part to a great game from midfielder Maggie Crabtree.
Crabtree was involved early and often for the Bulldogs. The midfielder did the little things that don’t necessarily show up in the box score, but were instrumental in the BBA win.
“She played like a woman possessed out there today,” Bulldog coach Barb Miceli said. “She was flying to the ball, coming back to block free hits, getting the ball in the circle, getting the shots on goal.”
With BBA ahead 3-0 and just over nine minutes left to play, Crabtree put a bow on her stellar performance with a goal of her own.
Although BBA fired a total of 24 shots, its offense took a little bit to get going. Five shots in the first quarter did not result in a goal as Rutland’s Emma Cosgrove stood tall protecting the Ravens’ cage. Cosgrove was spectacular, recording 19 saves for the game.
In fact, it took the Bulldogs more than 25 minutes to register their first goal of the afternoon.
Annabelle Gray fired one toward the cage, which was initially stopped by Cosgrove. BBA’s Lili Zens was hovering near the cage for the rebound and was able to capitalize on the second chance for the game’s first score with 5:30 to play in the first half.
It didn’t take BBA nearly as long to score goal number two. Gray scored off an assist from Perrin Marion just 40 seconds later, and BBA took a 2-0 lead into the half.
According to Miceli, BBA has been focusing on improving its ball movement. That showed on the turf on Monday. Quick passes throughout the game allowed the Bulldogs plenty of offensive chances.
“We’ve really been talking about that,” Miceli said. “Let’s work together as a team, let’s get quick passing, let’s make quicker decisions on the passes, and I think they did that. Especially going into the offensive circle; sometimes we tend to hang on to it a little bit too long (in) there and today we did a really good job of just firing it into the circle.”
Katie Crabtree was another Bulldog with a strong performance, bringing the energy at sweeper for BBA. Crabtree made things difficult whenever a Rutland player possessed the ball, getting her stick in there and disrupting the play. She also had a handful of key passes that set BBA up deep in Rutland territory.
“She’s gonna go 110%, no matter what,” Miceli said. “She has the space to really move quickly with the ball and get those hits up the wing, and so you see that burst of speed as she goes crossing up the wing.”
Gray added her second score of the day in the third quarter and continued to be a constant for the Bulldogs.
Mac Thuermer, though unchallenged, recorded the win protecting the cage.
BBA will look to carry its momentum into Friday’s game at Hartford.