A strong pitching performance from Trevor Greene and Sebastien Dostal led Burr and Burton baseball to a 6-1 victory over Otter Valley on Friday.
Greene drew the start, and went 5 innings, allowing just 1 hit and 1 run while striking out 11. Dostal closed the door for the Bulldogs over the final 2 innings, allowing 1 hit and striking out 4.
BBA jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first and never looked back. Greene helped his own cause, singling in Will Addington on a line drive to left field. He came around to score on a Jakob Crossman single to center later in the inning.
Coleman Reece, Jack McCoy and Dostal also drove in a run for BBA.
The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 on the season and host Bellows Falls Thursday at 4:30 p.m.