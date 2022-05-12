BBA BASEBALL 5/3/2022 (copy)

Burr and Burton's Max Brownlee slides home safely during a BBA win over Brattleboro early this season. The Bulldogs exploded for 18 runs on Thursday in a win over Hoosick Falls. 

 BANNER FILE PHOTO
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

HOOSICK, N.Y. — There was a runs party for Burr and Burton baseball on Thursday, and they didn’t invite Hoosick Falls.

The Bulldogs offense couldn’t be stopped, crossing home plate 18 times as they defeated the Panthers 18-4. BBA plated at least two runs in each inning, led by five runs in both the top of the second and fifth innings.

Seb Dostal led the charge with four RBIs on the day. Trevor Greene stayed hot at the dish, collecting three RBIs himself. Will Addington rounded out BBA batters with multiple RBIs, with two.

Greene drew the start for the Bulldogs, pitching two innings of hitless ball. He gave way to Addington, who allowed one run over 1 1/3 innings pitched. Jack McCoy tossed the final five outs for the Bulldogs.

Hoosick Falls tossed four different pitchers onto the mound on Thursday. Tucker Thayne drew the start, allowing seven runs (two earned) over his two innings of work.

Jake Sparks hit a three-run home run to center field in the bottom of the fifth inning for the bulk of Hoosick Falls’ scoring.

BBA moves to 10-1 on the year while Hoosick Falls is now 12-6 on the season. BBA returns to the diamond at Rice Saturday at 11 a.m. while the Panthers take on Saratoga Catholic at home Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.