HOOSICK, N.Y. — There was a runs party for Burr and Burton baseball on Thursday, and they didn’t invite Hoosick Falls.
The Bulldogs offense couldn’t be stopped, crossing home plate 18 times as they defeated the Panthers 18-4. BBA plated at least two runs in each inning, led by five runs in both the top of the second and fifth innings.
Seb Dostal led the charge with four RBIs on the day. Trevor Greene stayed hot at the dish, collecting three RBIs himself. Will Addington rounded out BBA batters with multiple RBIs, with two.
Greene drew the start for the Bulldogs, pitching two innings of hitless ball. He gave way to Addington, who allowed one run over 1 1/3 innings pitched. Jack McCoy tossed the final five outs for the Bulldogs.
Hoosick Falls tossed four different pitchers onto the mound on Thursday. Tucker Thayne drew the start, allowing seven runs (two earned) over his two innings of work.
Jake Sparks hit a three-run home run to center field in the bottom of the fifth inning for the bulk of Hoosick Falls’ scoring.
BBA moves to 10-1 on the year while Hoosick Falls is now 12-6 on the season. BBA returns to the diamond at Rice Saturday at 11 a.m. while the Panthers take on Saratoga Catholic at home Saturday at 4:30 p.m.