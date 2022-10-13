MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton field hockey played Essex to a 0-0 draw on Wednesday afternoon.
BBA’s Delana Underwood (12 saves) and Essex’s Adowyn Bryne (five saves) did not allow anything past them all game.
“This was a very exciting, fast-paced game of field hockey. I cannot single out any one player on the team because every single player stepped up and played a great game,” said Bulldogs coach Barb Miceli.
Miceli noted her team’s ability to move the ball throughout the field under pressure and was pleased with BBA’s passing, something the Bulldogs have been working on in practice. BBA had many give-and-go sequences down the wings.
BBA moves to 6-4-1 on the year and return to action Saturday at 11 a.m. against Hartford.