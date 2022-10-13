BBA field hockey vs CVU 9/14/2022 (copy)

BBA's Kaelin Downey gets her stick in the way of a pass during a Sept. 14 game against CVU.

 Gary Baker

Banner correspondent

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton field hockey played Essex to a 0-0 draw on Wednesday afternoon.

BBA’s Delana Underwood (12 saves) and Essex’s Adowyn Bryne (five saves) did not allow anything past them all game.

“This was a very exciting, fast-paced game of field hockey. I cannot single out any one player on the team because every single player stepped up and played a great game,” said Bulldogs coach Barb Miceli.

Miceli noted her team’s ability to move the ball throughout the field under pressure and was pleased with BBA’s passing, something the Bulldogs have been working on in practice. BBA had many give-and-go sequences down the wings.

BBA moves to 6-4-1 on the year and return to action Saturday at 11 a.m. against Hartford.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.