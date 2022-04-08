BRATTLEBORO —The Burr and Burton varsity boys tennis team began the 2022 season with a close 4-3 loss at Brattleboro on Friday afternoon.
It all came down to No. 1 doubles, where Brattleboro's Elias Gradinger and Jackson Heller prevailed over the Bulldogs duo of Kyle Southworth and Max Michael. The Colonels won in straight sets 7-5, 6-3, giving the hosts reason to celebrate.
“The chemistry in doubles is extremely important, and having been friends for a long time, seniors Elias and Jackson have great chemistry," said Brattleboro coach Ben Brewer. "They also have played in competitive sports for a long time, so that definitely shined through tonight."
Bratt swept the doubles, also claiming victory in No. 2 behind the play of Thomas Hyde and Eben Wagner, earning a 6-2, 6-2 victory over BBA's pair of Ian Jewett and Carter Lincourt.
The Bulldogs top three singles all earned victories, starting with No. 1 Nick O'Donnell. Cristo Buckley and Blake Allen also produced wins for BBA in the No. 2 and No. 3 singles spots, respectively.
O'Donnell snagged the victory over Bratt's No. 1 Nathan Kim in a super tiebreaker, with O'Donnell winning that round 12-10. The Bulldogs' No. 1 grabbed a 6-2 victory in the first set and Kim responded with a 6-3 win in set two.
Max Naylor and Will Taggard added singles victories for the Colonels, with Naylor's No. 4 singles match against BBA's Lucas Arrington needing a super tiebreaker to determine the winner. Naylor grabbed the first set 6-3. Arrington flipped the script in set two, grabbing a 6-3 victory to force the tiebreaker. In the end, it was Naylor squeaking out a tight 10-8 victory in the extra set.