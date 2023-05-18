MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton defended its home track Wednesday afternoon, sweeping a Southern Vermont League meet at the track at Knapp Field.
The girls scored 256 team points, more than double of second place Mount Anthony (115). The Bulldogs had six athletes win eight individual events, along with their 4x100 relay victory.
Robin Tashjain was the fastest person on the track Wednesday, taking home victories in both the 100 (13.5) and 200 (27.7) meter races. Amelia Maier, who won the 300 meter hurdles and the long jump, was the other Bulldog to win multiple events on the girls team.
Grace Cabasco (1500 meters), Toni Levitas (100 meter hurdles), Abby Kopeck (pole vault) and Tristan Prescott (triple jump) rounded out BBA winners.
The BBA boys dominated in the field events on its way to victory. The Bulldogs finished with 219.5 points, well ahead of Brattleboro (149.5) in second place.
Six Bulldogs won seven individual events, including five field events. Matteo Gallazzini was the lone runner to claim victory for BBA, doing so in both the 800 and 1500 meter events.
Then, it was James Tudor (discus), Eric Mulroy (javelin), Alex Kopeck (pole vault), Ben Dossett (long jump) and Carson Gordon (triple jump) dominating in the non-running portion of the meet.
The only field events the Bulldogs did not claim the top spot in was the high jump, won by Mount Anthony’s Tyrese Pratt, and the shot put, won by Leland & Gray’s Trevor Stillwagon.
Arlington
Kyle Hess secured another win in the 110 meter hurdles for the Eagles, while Elizabeth Davis won the shot put. Owen Emmons took second in the 100 meter dash. The Arlington girls finished with 40 team points, good for fifth place, while the boys accumulated 69, putting them in fourth.
Mount Anthony
The Patriots had three winners on the girls side: Sophia Anisman (3000 meters), Alexa Sprague (javelin) and Ella Palisano (high jump). Thomas Scheetz (3000 meters) joined Pratt as MAU winners from the boys team. The MAU girls finished second with 115 points, while the boys placed third with 82.
Long Trail
Meara Morgan won the discus with her hurl of 88 feet, 7.75 inches. That individual win helped LTS take sixth place overall with its 39.5 points. The LTS boys finished with 12 points, taking seventh.