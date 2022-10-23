MAU XC @ SVC 9/20/2022 (copy)

BBA runner Mateo Gallazzine (252) paced the Bulldogs to victory.

 By Michael Mawson, Bennington Banner
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

For the first time both Burr and Burton Cross Country teams, boys and girls, won the Southern Vermont League championship in the same year.

The BBA boys were led by Matheo Gallazzini who won the boys race outright in a time of 17:04. Isaac Vernon of BBA was less than a minute behind leading the rest of the BBA boys pack to their first team championship in over a decade.

The BBA boys were undefeated this season due to a strong work ethic, strong leadership by captains Ian Jewett and Charles Egbert, as well as a strong cohesion and positive energy. They have been on the rise for the last four years as each year the team attracts more strong, hardworking, and enthusiastic runners.

In the girl's race Burr and Burton was led by freshmen twin sisters Madelyn Harris, second place in a time of 20:45, and Emily Harris in ninth. Their older sister, Lilly, was close behind in 16th place. The BBA girls only lost one race in their regular season.

This is the first league championship win for the BBA girl’s team since 2019. The girls were led by captains Rorie Mara and Grace Cabasco, both top seven runners on the team. Like the boys, the girls team is known for a strong work ethic, a positive attitude, and team cohesion.

“This is a very special team”, said BBA coachTom Klein. “Because of their care and concern for each other and their one team approach. Cross country is an exceptional sport because the boys and girls train together, everyone participates in every event, and it doesn’t matter your 5k time, when each runner pushes themselves to their maximum, then the experience for each individual is much the same.”

Both teams are looking forward to the state championships at Thetford Academy on Saturday.

Boys Scores:

BBA 44

Thetford 76

Rutland 79

Woodstock 83

MAU 89

Brattleboro 143

Girls Scores

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

BBA 57

Thetford 64

SMS 67

Woodstock 98

Rutland 101

MAU 145

Brattleboro 157

Bellows Falls 191

Individual Top Ten:

Top 10 girl finishers — 1. Erin Geisler, Rutland, 19:56; 2. Madelyn Harris, BBA, 20:45; 3. Madelyn Durkee, Thetford, 20:54; 4. Miley Bletzer, Stratton Mountain School, 21:02; 5. Ava Hayden, Thetford, 21:08; 6. Evangeline Taylor, Rutland, 21:16; 7. Logan Knox, Woodstock, 21:18; 8. Ava Whitney, Brattleboro, 21:30; 9. Emily Harris, BBA, 21:35; 10. Margo Nightengale, Stratton Mountain School, 22:17.

Top 10 boy finishers 

1. Matheo Gallazeine, BBA 17:04; 2. Zed McNaughton, Woodstock, 17:20; 3. Sam Kay, Rutland, 17:40; 4. Karver Butler, Rutland, 17:46; 5. Ben Mattern, Thetford, 17:50; 6. Isaac Vernon, BBA, 17:56; 7. Brady Sloop, Thetford, 18:14; 8. Thomas Scheetz, Mt. Anthony, 18:16; 9. Wyatt Teaford, Mt. Anthony 18:30; 10. Danny Smith, Woodstock, 18:38.

Middle School:

Elise Hornby of Burr and Burton won the girls middle school race

Isaiah Lewit of Burr and Burton placed second in the boys middle school race

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.