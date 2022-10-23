For the first time both Burr and Burton Cross Country teams, boys and girls, won the Southern Vermont League championship in the same year.
The BBA boys were led by Matheo Gallazzini who won the boys race outright in a time of 17:04. Isaac Vernon of BBA was less than a minute behind leading the rest of the BBA boys pack to their first team championship in over a decade.
The BBA boys were undefeated this season due to a strong work ethic, strong leadership by captains Ian Jewett and Charles Egbert, as well as a strong cohesion and positive energy. They have been on the rise for the last four years as each year the team attracts more strong, hardworking, and enthusiastic runners.
In the girl's race Burr and Burton was led by freshmen twin sisters Madelyn Harris, second place in a time of 20:45, and Emily Harris in ninth. Their older sister, Lilly, was close behind in 16th place. The BBA girls only lost one race in their regular season.
This is the first league championship win for the BBA girl’s team since 2019. The girls were led by captains Rorie Mara and Grace Cabasco, both top seven runners on the team. Like the boys, the girls team is known for a strong work ethic, a positive attitude, and team cohesion.
“This is a very special team”, said BBA coachTom Klein. “Because of their care and concern for each other and their one team approach. Cross country is an exceptional sport because the boys and girls train together, everyone participates in every event, and it doesn’t matter your 5k time, when each runner pushes themselves to their maximum, then the experience for each individual is much the same.”
Both teams are looking forward to the state championships at Thetford Academy on Saturday.
Boys Scores:
BBA 44
Thetford 76
Rutland 79
Woodstock 83
MAU 89
Brattleboro 143
Girls Scores
BBA 57
Thetford 64
SMS 67
Woodstock 98
Rutland 101
MAU 145
Brattleboro 157
Bellows Falls 191
Individual Top Ten:
Top 10 girl finishers — 1. Erin Geisler, Rutland, 19:56; 2. Madelyn Harris, BBA, 20:45; 3. Madelyn Durkee, Thetford, 20:54; 4. Miley Bletzer, Stratton Mountain School, 21:02; 5. Ava Hayden, Thetford, 21:08; 6. Evangeline Taylor, Rutland, 21:16; 7. Logan Knox, Woodstock, 21:18; 8. Ava Whitney, Brattleboro, 21:30; 9. Emily Harris, BBA, 21:35; 10. Margo Nightengale, Stratton Mountain School, 22:17.
Top 10 boy finishers
1. Matheo Gallazeine, BBA 17:04; 2. Zed McNaughton, Woodstock, 17:20; 3. Sam Kay, Rutland, 17:40; 4. Karver Butler, Rutland, 17:46; 5. Ben Mattern, Thetford, 17:50; 6. Isaac Vernon, BBA, 17:56; 7. Brady Sloop, Thetford, 18:14; 8. Thomas Scheetz, Mt. Anthony, 18:16; 9. Wyatt Teaford, Mt. Anthony 18:30; 10. Danny Smith, Woodstock, 18:38.
Middle School:
Elise Hornby of Burr and Burton won the girls middle school race
Isaiah Lewit of Burr and Burton placed second in the boys middle school race