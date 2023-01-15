HINESBURG — Burr and Burton girls basketball lost to Champlain Valley 65-35 on Saturday. CVU opponents Rice and Burlington recently postponed its games against the Hinesburg school after learning of a since-deleted TikTok video posted by a CVU player that contained a racial slur, according to the Burlington Free Press.
Prior to Saturday’s game, the Bulldogs and RedHawks came together at midcourt for a joint statement read by BBA captain Sadie Stefenak.
“Although we are going to compete, we acknowledge that this is bigger than a game of basketball, we know it’s our responsibility to continue uniting our community and furthermore, supporting the diversity of our own team,” Stefanak said.
Merrill Jacobs led CVU with 16 points, while Josie Powers scored a team-high 10 points for the Bulldogs.
BBA (7-4) hosts Otter Valley Monday at 7 p.m.