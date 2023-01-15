BBA CVU girls basketball 1/14/2023

The Burr and Burton and Champlain Valley girls basketball teams come together for a joint message prior to Saturday's game.

 BBAGVB on Instagram
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

HINESBURG — Burr and Burton girls basketball lost to Champlain Valley 65-35 on Saturday. CVU opponents Rice and Burlington recently postponed its games against the Hinesburg school after learning of a since-deleted TikTok video posted by a CVU player that contained a racial slur, according to the Burlington Free Press.

Prior to Saturday’s game, the Bulldogs and RedHawks came together at midcourt for a joint statement read by BBA captain Sadie Stefenak.

“Although we are going to compete, we acknowledge that this is bigger than a game of basketball, we know it’s our responsibility to continue uniting our community and furthermore, supporting the diversity of our own team,” Stefanak said.

Merrill Jacobs led CVU with 16 points, while Josie Powers scored a team-high 10 points for the Bulldogs.

BBA (7-4) hosts Otter Valley Monday at 7 p.m.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.