BENNINGTON — The Burr and Burton Bulldogs had a strong showing at Spinelli Field on Thursday night against Hoosac Valley.
BBA kicked off the Lady Patriot Classic with a 5-0 win.
The Bulldogs showed their depth, as each goal came off the foot of a different player.
The first score was a solid strike from sophomore Maura Grazioso. Around 10 yards outside the box, Grazioso knuckled a ball toward Hoosac goalie Emma Meczywor, who initially stopped the shot, but the ball bounced off her hands and into the net with 35:01 left in the first half .
It appeared as though that’s all BBA would get in a first half that saw them fire 14 shots.
Rowan Russell had different ideas, as she sprinted in the open field and tracked down a through ball perfectly placed by Julia Brand. Russell finished the play by putting the ball in the back of the net with less than 30 seconds until halftime, doubling her team’s lead to 2-0 before the break,
Three goals over a five minute stretch early in the second half all but put the finishing touches on the contest.
Brooke Weber had the first of three scores of the half at the 34:51 mark. That was quickly followed by Daisy O’Keefe’s goal just 68 seconds later. Just like that, BBA once again doubled its lead to 4-0.
After a Hoosac Valley defender was called for a handball inside the box, the Bulldogs looked to junior defender Antonia Levitas to convert the penalty kick opportunity.
Levitas aimed toward the middle of the net as Meczywor guessed Levitas was going to the right for the fifth and final score of the contest.
BBA coach Suzanne Mears was happy to see contributions across the board.
“I think that’s kind of the theme of our team this year,” Mears said. “We’re really interchangeable. Scoring opportunities, and just who we are as a team, it’s going to take everybody; we’re a cohesive unit and I think as long as we continue to play together like we did tonight then, hopefully, we continue to get results.”
BBA goalie Abby Kopeck was largely unchallenged, as BBA’s stifling defense held its opponents to just one shot over the first 79 minutes of action.
“I’m really excited about our defense this year,” Mears said. “I think collectively they just really hold together as a unit and a defensive line, and they stay compact and composed and they move the ball. They did a great job, I’m really proud of them.”
Hoosac Valley fired its second shot of the contest, one that harmlessly sailed over the net.
BBA charged the field as the clock struck zero, but the referee awarded a penalty kick and five seconds were put back on the game clock.
That awarded keeper Kopeck her one and only opportunity to make a save in the contest. She made the glove save and fell on the ball, concluding the shutout win.
Though the win was already in hand, Mears believes the penalty kick situation was a valuable experience for the first year starter in net.
“It was a great opportunity for Abby to kind of own her goal, and build that confidence that she can take on anything,” Mears said.
The Bulldogs will face the winner of Brattleboro and Mount Anthony in the championship match Saturday at 7 p.m.