BRATTLEBORO — Burr and Burton boys ultimate started its season with a 15-0 win over fellow Southern Vermont squad Brattleboro Thursday afternoon.
After a long first point with several turns in windy conditions, the Bulldogs settled in and cruised the remainder of the contest. Led by returning handler Noah Rourke's four assists and Charlie Kiefer's 3 goals, BBA's offense was balanced and efficient all afternoon. Ten different players notched a point and seven had an assist. The Bulldogs return to the pitch April 26 at Long Trail.