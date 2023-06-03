BURLINGTON — The Burr and Burton boys track and field team won the Division II state championship during Friday’s state meet hosted by Burlington High School.
Four Bulldogs proved they were the best at their event by winning individual state championship. BBA also ran to a pair of relay victories, finishing with 121.5 team points — well ahead of runner-up U-32 (89).
Matteo Gallazzini was a perfect 4 for 4 on the day, collecting state championships in every event he entered. The BBA junior ran to individual victories in the 800 meters (2:02.88) and 1500 meters (4:11.75) and was a leg in both the winning 4x400 and 4x800 Bulldogs relay teams.
Austin Cox claimed the 400 meters state championship, clocking in at 51.17 seconds.
Ben Dossett was first to cross the finish line in the 300 meter hurdles, doing so in 42.42 seconds. Dossett also finished third in the 100 meter dash and fourth in the 200, adding valuable points to BBA’s team score.
Carson Gordon rounded out the BBA individual winners with his triple jump (12.73 meters) victory.
Caleb Fitzpatrick, one fourth of the victorious 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams, placed third in his only individual event of the day – the 400 meters.
Khalid Abdul Raheem, another member of both winning relay teams, earned a third place finish in the pole vault (3.04 meters).
Eric Mulroy earned a silver medal in the javelin (42.80 meters), which was won by Hartford’s Jordan Davis (45.27 meters) while BBA’s Aiden McMahon finished second in the long jump (6.32 meters), won by Hartford’s Ayodele “Ayo” Lowe’s mark of 6.50 meters.
Team scores
1. BBA, 121.5; 2. U-32, 89; 3. Hartford, 86; 4. Peoples, 84; 5. Fair Haven, 81; 6. Montpelier, 44; 7. Spaulding, 14.5; 8. Lyndon, 11.5; 9. Mount Abraham, 10.5; 10. Lamoille, 8; 11. Middlebury, 7; 12. Missisquoi, 1.
GIRLS
The BBA girls finished with 117 team points, good for second overall as U-32 took the Division II title with its 161-point day.
Abby Kopeck became a state champion in the pole vault (2.73 meters) and Tristan Prescott took the gold medal in the triple jump with her mark of 10.16 meters.
The Bulldogs 4x100 relay team consisting of Toni Levitas, Robin Tashjian, Prescott and Megan Carson were the first to cross the finish line, doing so in 51.75 seconds.
BBA had as good a showing it could have in the 200 meters without winning the event. Three Bulldogs qualified to run the 200, and finished in second through fourth. Amelia Maier (27.79), Carson (27.86) and Tashjian (28.07) finished just behind state champion Jazmyn Hurley (26.48) of Middlebury.
Maier finished as the runner-up in three events, also doing so in the 300 meter hurdles (47.72) and long jump (4.71 meters).
Tashjian placed second in the 100 meter dash (13.11) and third in 100 meter hurdles (16.4) – another event the Bulldogs performed highly in.
Levitas took fourth (16.82) and Prescott rounded out the top five with her time of 17.06 seconds.
Madelyn Harris finished second in the 800 meters (2:29.10), while Grace Cabasco placed fourth (2:30.59).
Prescott rounded out her day with a fourth place finish in the long jump. Kopeck, meanwhile, added a third place finish in the triple jump to her pole vault victory.
Team scores
1. U-32, 161; 2. BBA, 117; 3. Peoples, 90; 4. Middlebury, 36; 5. Harwood, 28; 6. Rice, 22; 7. Milton, 20; 8. Montpelier, 19; 9. Fair Haven, 18; T10. Lamoille, 13; T10. Missisquoi, 13; 12. Hartford, 8; 13. Lyndon, 6; 14. Mount Abraham, 5; 15. Spaulding, 2.