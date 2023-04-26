MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton boys tennis improved to 2-0 on the season Tuesday, defeating Brattleboro 6-1.
No. 1 singles went to a super tiebreaker, where defending individual state champion and Bulldog Nick O'Donnell prevailed 10-7 over Brattleboro's Nate Kim.
Cristo Buckley, playing in the No. 2 singles role, defeated Brattleboro's Ben Berg 6-4, 6-2.
The match of the day for Brattleboro came in the No. 3 singles match. Brattleboro coach Ben Brewer said Thomas Hyde played the best match he has seen him play.
Hyde was down a set to BBA’s Jorge Muro Sanchez, and behind 1-5 in the second set. At that point, Brewer said “something clicked” because Hyde battled and won six straight games to steal the second set 7-5. He then went on to dominate the tiebreaker, winning 10-4.
“Thomas has been not extremely happy with how he’s played to start the season. I continue to remind him that singles is still very new to him,” Brewer said. “So, today I saw a different gear for him, and another level I hadn’t seen yet.”
Max Michael got BBA back on track, defeating Mark Richards 6-3, 6-2 in No. 4 singles action. Lucas Arrington closed out the Bulldogs singles with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Tucker Hessel.
No. 1 doubles featured yet another tiebreaker, with the BBA combination of Wyatt Tuff and Aiden Mirchandani outlasting Brattleboro's team of Javi Hernandez and Dorian Paquette 10-8.
BBA's Kyle Southworth and Guillermo Torroba Barroso won their No. 2 doubles match in convincing fashion, 6-0, 6-1.
BBA won the first meeting between the schools 7-0 on April 12. The Bulldogs face Rutland on the road Friday at 4 p.m.