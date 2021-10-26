MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton boys soccer season came to an end on a damp and windy Tuesday afternoon, as the Bulldogs fell to Mount Mansfield 1-0 in a Division I playoff match.
The No. 11 Cougars pulled off the upset over the No. 6 Bulldogs thanks to a goal in the 55th minute from junior Ben Crary.
The Cougars came out of halftime with energy, putting up four shots before BBA could register one. They had a great chance to get on the scoreboard a minute prior to Crary’s score. The junior said that pressure helped the Cougars finally break through with a score.
“We had a lot of momentum just going into that play,” Crary said.
As for the score, Crary got his head on the ball in front of the net and bounced it into the lower left corner of the goal.
“I could just feel everybody behind me, the whole team was right there,” Crary said on his score. “No feeling quite like it.”
A lot of games scheduled for Tuesday throughout the state were postponed owing to the cold and rainy weather. Crary was more than happy his Cougars got the opportunity to play.
“I’m so glad to be out here,” he said after the win.
The game was back and forth for much of the 80 minutes. Mount Mansfield had a slight advantage in total shots, but scoring chances were virtually even.
Each team had one or two opportunities that wouldn’t amount to anything in dry conditions, but the wet ball was tough to handle for both keepers. Both MMU’s Eric Bissell and BBA’s Emmett Edwards dropped shots that would normally be held on to, allowing for rebounding chances. No scores came out of those handful of chances, but it did extend plays a few extra seconds before the keepers were able to either fall on the ball or pick it up and eliminate the scoring threat.
Edwards overcame the tough conditions and finished the game with eight saves. Bissell had five saves.
BBA coach Pat Zilkha said the Bulldogs knew Mount Mansfield was going to be a tough test, pointing to its one-goal losses to No. 1 Essex and South Burlington, and the Cougars one-goal victory over No. 3 Champlain Valley.
“What we tried to do was minimize our mistakes, and I think for the most part we did that,” Zilkha said. “Mount Mansfield is a well coached team, they’re a good program; and you know, we just didn’t get the result we wanted.”
Zilkha was proud of the culture the team created as the season progressed.
“We wanted to establish trust between all these players,” Zilkha said.
He called this year’s BBA team “a great group of guys.” That trust started with the two Bulldogs captains, Madox Mathews and Mason Cox.
“They did a fantastic job being captains (and) leading by example,” Zilkha said.
Zilkha also praised fellow seniors Chris Ott and Nicky Miceli who battled injuries during their final high school soccer season.
“it’s so hard to support your teammates when you want to play your senior year with your friends,” Zilkha said.
All in all, Zilkha said every player on BBA’s roster were “coachable guys.”
The BBA coach also said he would “be lost without” assistant coaches Jeff Chamberlain and Brent Pinkus.
BBA ends its season at 8-5-2. Mount Mansfield moves on to play the winner of No. 14 Spaulding and No. 3 CVU.