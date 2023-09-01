MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton boys soccer is ready to run it back. With the bulk of last year’s varsity team returning, plus the addition of six new players, the Bulldogs have the pieces in place for what could be a special season.
Coach Pat Zilkha believes culture plays a significant role in how successful a program can be; with all but three seniors from last year’s team returning, the fourth year head coach is excited about the possibilities in 2023.
“I think these guys understand that respect, trust, attitude and effort is embedded in our culture,” he said. “I want these kids to walk away with lessons learned. I think winning is going to be a byproduct of all the good things that we do to support each other.”
To help establish that trust and relationship as a team, the Bulldogs once again spent a full 24 hours at Winridge Tennis & Sports Camps in Roxbury earlier in the preseason. The annual trip serves as a getaway, but also as a team-bonding experience.
Two integral pieces to the Bulldogs identity are Austin Cox and Max Brownlee, who return to the pitch once again as team captains after a team-wide vote. Zilkha said there is a lot of leadership on this year’s roster, and Cox and Brownlee are the perfect embodiment of that.
“They’re doing all the things that their teammates want in a captain,” Zilkha said. “They’re not afraid to hold people accountable, they work extremely hard in practice, they come in as prepared as anybody on the team, they treat everybody with respect.”
The captains highlight a group of nine seniors, who will lead the charge as they look to build off their 7-8-1 campaign last fall, which included a 4-1 road playoff win in the Division I play-in round.
One of those seniors, Giulio Guidotti, arrived in Manchester from Milan, Italy a few weeks ago. Guidotti is listed on the school’s website as a forward/midfielder. It’s the third consecutive year the Bulldogs have had a player from another country on their roster, something Zilkha sees as a learning opportunity.
“These kids from Vermont are being exposed to something different,” Zilkha said. “And I think that’s important.”
Guidotti will factor in with returning midfielder Bodie Smith, who made an immediate impact as a freshman last fall. Zilkha called Smith a “high energy, intelligent soccer player.”
A pair of ninth graders will look to follow Smith’s lead and make their own, immediate impact to the team in Rhys Jones and Jackson Kunisch.
“They’re going to be building this program from within,” Zilkha said. “They’re going to raise the level of what we’re expecting.”
Nahui Navarrete returns for his third season in a Bulldogs uniform, and will be one of the main players in the middle of the field for BBA.
“He’s someone that I think represents where we’ve been and where we’re going,” Zilkha said of the junior. “He’s halfway through his high school career, and he’s everything you want in a Bulldog.”
A trio of juniors: Owen Grey, Luke Morin and Wyatt Tuff, round out the additions to BBA’s roster this fall.
BBA begins its season on the road Saturday at noon, at U-32. The Bulldogs remain on the road for their second game, at South Burlington Wednesday, before their home opener Sept. 9 against Colchester at noon.
ROSTER: Max Brownlee, Austin Cox, Carson Brown, Carson Reed, Charles Cyr, Daniel DeSario, Carson Gordon, Owen Grey, Giulio Domenico Guidotti, Taylor Harrington, Rhys Jones, Jackson Kunisch, Myles Lahue, Kelly Moran, Robert Morell, Luke Morin, Nahui Navarrete, Kevin Oakes, Barit Perry, Matthew Read, Bodie Smith, Wyatt Tuff