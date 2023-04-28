Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton boys lacrosse defended its home turf on Thursday, beating Rutland 13-6.

Eight Bulldogs got into the scoring column, led by Peyton Gray’s four goal, three assist performance. Adam Murnaghan added three goals, while Conner Kelly (two goals, one assist), Carter Cave (two goals), Michael Crabtree (one goal, one assist) and Reed Brown (one goal) rounded out the scoring for BBA.

Wyatt Townsend and Conor McMahon finished with one assist.

The win improves BBA’s record to 4-2. The Bulldogs head to Schuylerville, N.Y. for a Saturday contest that gets underway at 1 p.m.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.