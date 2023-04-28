MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton boys lacrosse defended its home turf on Thursday, beating Rutland 13-6.
Eight Bulldogs got into the scoring column, led by Peyton Gray’s four goal, three assist performance. Adam Murnaghan added three goals, while Conner Kelly (two goals, one assist), Carter Cave (two goals), Michael Crabtree (one goal, one assist) and Reed Brown (one goal) rounded out the scoring for BBA.
Wyatt Townsend and Conor McMahon finished with one assist.
The win improves BBA’s record to 4-2. The Bulldogs head to Schuylerville, N.Y. for a Saturday contest that gets underway at 1 p.m.