MANCHESTER - The Burr and Burton boys golf team defeated Rutland in the Southern Vermont Division I Conference Championship on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs finished with a team score of 337, besting the Ravens (373) by 36 strokes at Equinox Golf Course.
Each team had five golfers participate, though only the top four scores on each side counted in the final results.
The Bulldogs benefited from consistent rounds from all five members of their team. Noah Rourke shot a team-best 83 (12 over par) for the round, though every BBA golfer was within four shots of that score.
Sumner Orr and Nick O'Donnell each finished with an 84 through 18 holes, and Angus Bellingham’s 86 rounded out the scorers for BBA.
Dillon Causen’s 87 didn’t count toward BBA’s score, though he would have placed third overall for Rutland.
Sebastian Pell posted the lowest score of the day, an 80, leading the Ravens. Jason Ryan also had himself a solid round on Wednesday, shooting an 85.
Rutland’s other two scorers posted rounds north of 100: Hudson Branchaud (102) and Matt Magro’s 106.
On the girls side, BBA’s Nora O’Donnell shot a 108 and Rutland’s Kiauna Todd shot a 119.
It was a windy afternoon at Equinox, which made play difficult at times.
The Bulldogs return to play Wednesday at the Division I state qualifier at Stowe Country Club.