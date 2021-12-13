The Bulldogs started their 2021-2022 season strong, defeating Brattleboro 36-35 on Friday and Arlington 55-35 on Saturday to secure the win in the Leland & Gray Tournament.
Naveah Camp led the way for BBA with 12 points on Friday and 19 against the Eagles on Saturday. Camp was named the tournament MVP for her play.
Josie Powers was named to the All-Tournament team for her performance over the weekend.
Arlington was led by Sidney Herrington’s 21 points.
BBA returns to play Thursday in the Mary Canfield Tournament where they will play Mount Abraham.