MANCHESTER — Bass fishing has quickly grown into one of the most popular fall sports offered at Burr and Burton. A total of 30 student athletes signed up for the team this fall, easily the most in the program’s brief existence.
Bulldogs coach Huzon Alexander, who helped create the team in 2018, said it's a great opportunity to get young people more acclimated to the outdoors.
“I helped start the program, trying to get kids outdoors with rods in their hands,” he said.
The team practices in local bodies of water on Saturdays throughout the fall from 7 a.m. until noon. This Saturday, they are hosting a meet for the second consecutive season at Lake St. Catherine. There will be 19 boats on the water, almost double the amount (10) in last year’s competition.
The Bulldogs will put 13 boats in the water themselves, with 26 athletes set to compete. Each boat consists of two anglers plus a captain, an adult who drives the combustion motor.
Alexander said bass fishing has similarities to other sports offered on campuses throughout the state.
“Like in football, they devise the game plan,” he said. “Once they get (out on the water), it’s up to the kids to make those decisions on where they want to go and where they’d want to focus.”
The experience at BBA varies from athlete to athlete. While most are eager to compete in tournaments, it’s not a requirement. Some join simply to gain fishing experience during team practices.
“If they don’t want to compete and they just want to learn how to fish better and get a better understanding for it, we’re all fine with that,” Alexander said. “We stay focused and work hard, but we have fun out there.”
One of the biggest challenges bass fishing teams in Vermont face is getting to the practices and events. Teams must provide their own boats, transportation and supply the equipment.
“Transportation is tough,” Alexander said. “For one, trying to find someone who can tow the boat and willing to spend that time towing boats to those bodies of water. And then to find somebody that’s willing to drive a small bus from Burr and Burton to bring kids there and then hang out at the lake in the bus all day for five or six hours is another challenge.”
Time commitment is one obstacle. The financial burden is another. Between boats, canoes, kayaks, rods and tackle, it’s certainly an expensive sport. That’s where the fishing community has stepped up to support BBA. Andy Foster, Brenton and Katie Pinkus and Phil and Leslie Mazzucco donated fishing gear and gift certificates to the Reel Angler to provide the Bulldogs with what they need out on the water this fall.
“The amount of support that we’re getting from local anglers is really, really great,” Alexander said.
Alexander helped kickstart the program after rediscovering his passion for bass fishing through his son, Tristan, who also grew an instant interest in the sport at a young age.
“I was just looking to the future,” Alexander said. “I wanted to make sure there was something there for him to do.”
The father and son have been competing in tournaments throughout the state since Tristan, now a sophomore at BBA, was 8 years old. The people they’ve met through those competitions have also played a large part in supporting the Bulldogs’ varsity team.
“Some of the tournament circuits that Tristian and I fish in have got phenomenal people,” he said. “They volunteer their time, they volunteer their boats. We do have some parents that have boats and they’re volunteering their time as well.”
Tristan, however, picked a different sport to compete in this fall. He’s a member of the Bulldogs’ varsity football team.
“He said, ‘I really want to bass fish, but I really want to try football,’” Alexander relayed. “I told him ‘you’ve got four years of high school, do what you want to do.’”
The father and son still compete in the spring and summer at competitions throughout the state.
“I’m leaving Lake St. Catherine (after the tournament Saturday), and I’m going to pick him up at the football game, and we’re heading to Champlain for a tournament on Sunday,” Alexander said.
Although fishing is an individual sport, the Bulldogs have prioritized a culture rooted in collaboration. The upperclassmen, that have been bass fishing their entire lives, are there to show a newcomer the ropes.
“I pride our team on working together,” Alexander said. “It’s how we grow as a team. Even though there’s only two people on a boat, it’s a team effort to get there.”
Two of those athletes poised to take on those leadership roles are co-captains Tucker Haynes and Aiden Ennis. Haynes was a captain last year, while Ennis has “stepped up his game” this fall, according to his coach.
“(He’s) helping the team out and taking what he knows how to do very well and teaching it to some of these kids who don’t know,” Alexander said. “And that’s what we need on the team, that’s what’s going to make this team solid.”
The Bulldogs will also compete Sept. 9 at Gale Meadows before the state championship meet on Oct. 7 on Lake Champlain.
Roster: Tucker Haynes, Devin Boshart, Maeve Braico, Garrett Dryden, Joseph Edwards, Aiden Ennis, Scottie Gabert, Hudson Girschek, Maverick Heleba, Conner Jones, Isaac Jordan, Maxx Kaplan, Tyler Keyes, Ella Mazzucco, Luke McChesney, Nathan Niles, Edward Oakley, Grayson Peters, Hudson Rose, Mason Roy, Aiden Russell, Lane Sargent, Hunter Shepard, Evan Smilko, Nicholas Treat, Kai Trimmer