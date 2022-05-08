HINESBURG — Burr and Burton suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday as Champlain Valley downed the Bulldogs 6-0.
CVU scored all of its runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, breaking a scoreless game and building a comfortable lead in the process.
Trevor Greene was handed the baseball to start, lasting 5 ⅓ innings of one-run baseball. Sebastian Dostal was handed the ball in his normal relief role, and the CVU bats tacked him for five runs before BBA could get out of the inning.
Travis Stroh had 2 RBIs for the Redhawks.
BBA managed four hits on the afternoon off Ryan Canty, who went the distance for CVU. The Redhawks captain also walked three batters and struck out 10.
BBA looks to regroup Monday with its trip to Bennington to face Mount Anthony.