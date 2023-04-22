WINDSOR — Burr and Burton's bats erupted Saturday as the Bulldogs defeated Windsor 13-2.
Ten different BBA batters recorded a hit in the victory, while seven players drove in a run. The Bulldogs separated late, scoring six in the top of the fourth and another in the fifth to 10-run rule the Wasps.
Trevor Greene grabbed the win, pitching three innings an allowing just one hit. The BBA starter also issued two walks and struck out seven. Ozzie Webber pitched in relief, closing out the win over the final two frames.
BBA (2-2) travels to Rutland for a 5 p.m. first pitch on Tuesday.