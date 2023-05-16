MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton manager Ed Lewicki challenged his team after its May 9 loss to Mount Anthony put the Bulldogs closer to unfamiliar territory – under .500.
The Patriots left Manchester with an 8-4 victory that day as BBA fell to 5-4 on the season. The BBA skipper, who has coached BBA to a winning record every year since taking over in 2016, had an extra long conversation with the team’s three captains after that defeat, demanding more.
Based on BBA’s play since, the message has apparently been received. The Bulldogs have won three straight, including a 7-2 victory over Rutland Tuesday afternoon to sweep the season series.
Danny Scarlotta had his fingerprints all over the Bulldogs’ success on Tuesday. After three solid innings from starter Trevor Greene, the Bulldogs turned to Scarlotta on the mound in the fourth.
He struggled with his command a bit early, walking two of the first three batters he faced, but was able to get out of a bases loaded jam by striking out two consecutive batters. The latter, Cameron Rider, nearly beat out a throw to first on a dropped third strike, but Bulldogs catcher JT Wright hustled to track down the ball behind him and fired a dart which beat Rider by a half a step.
Scarlotta allowed just three hits and one run over his four innings on the mound, walking two and striking out four. He also provided himself some insurance with his bat.
Trailing 4-1 with one out in the bottom of the filth and the bases loaded, Rutland turned to Quinlan Warner Hall on the mound and Scarlotta due up. The BBA junior smashed a line drive just over the glove of a leaping Anders Lowkes manning first base, and the ball quickly rolled its way to the right field fence.
By the time the throw reached Rutland’s relay man, all three Bulldogs on base had crossed home plate and Scarlotta stood at second with a three RBI double, extending BBA’s lead to 7-1.
Lowkes poked an opposite field RBI single off the end of his bat in the following inning, but that’s the only run Rutland would get off Scarlotta, who closed the door on BBA’s third straight victory.
Max Brownlee added an RBI triple for the Bulldogs, while Wright and Weston Nolan also finished with an RBI each.
BBA (8-4) will look to exact revenge against MAU (11-2) Friday in Bennington. First pitch is 4:30 p.m.