MANCHESTER -- Going into their regular season finale against Fair Haven on Friday, the Burr and Burton baseball team was looking for a win for some momentum heading into the postseason.
But the Slaters spoiled the party, scoring five runs in the sixth inning to take the lead and eventually winning, 8-6, on a miserable weather day at Dana Thompson Rec Park.
Burr and Burton led 5-3 heading into the sixth and on the mound, Will Addington was having a pretty good day. But things started to fall apart in the sixth.
Levi Ryan led off the inning reaching on an error. Addington retired the next two on a grounder back to the mound and a fly to left, but the next five reached via walk or hit. The big blows in the inning were a two-run single by Kohlby Murray and a two-RBI hit from Kyle James to make it 8-5 going to the bottom of the sixth.
BBA pulled one back as Coleman Reece singled with one out and Addington drove him in two batters later.
But in the seventh, with the rain coming down harder, Sawyer Ramey pitched around an infield hit to retire the Bulldogs.
BBA took a 1-0 lead in the second when Jack McCoy doubled to left field to start the inning and Jakob Crossman singled to the shortshop to drive in McCoy.
Fair Haven came back with three in the third, with RBI hits from Evan Reed and Murray causing the damage.
Addington started the bottom of the third with a bomb to left to cut the lead to 3-2, and doubles from McCoy and Crossman, sandwiched around a RBI hit from Nathan Smilko gave BBA the lead at 4-3 after three innings.
BBA added a run in the fifth when Reece tripled to lead off the frame and Addington drove him in with a groundout.
BBA ends the regular season at 9-6 and have lost two in a row as they await their playoff seeding on Monday.