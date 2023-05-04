BRATTLEBORO — The Burr & Burton Academy (BBA) attack was relentless in the girls lacrosse team’s 20-2 win over Brattleboro on Thursday.
BBA (7-1) showed why they are one of the elite teams in the Southern Vermont League (SVL), jumping out to a 7-0 lead over Brattleboro (1-4) in the first eight minutes of play before Sophie Albright was able to get one back for Brattleboro with 14.56 left to play in the first half.
“They came out (and) they played hard,” said BBA coach Aimee Christensen. “We had a lot of goals, a lot of things we were planning on working on today, and we executed it all really well.”
The Bulldogs scored two more over the next two and half minutes before Rosalie Smith found the back of the net for Brattleboro’s second score.
In the first half of play the Bulldogs put 15 shots on goal and controlled possession much of the time to take a 13-2 lead into halftime.
Coming out of halftime, Brattleboro performed better on the defensive side of the ball allowing only eight shots on goal.
After the game, Brattleboro head coach Callie O’Neil said she told the team to focus on what they could control, part of which was remaining positive on the field and picking each other up.
“We tend to get down on ourselves. It’s easy to get down on yourselves in a game like this, but we’re continuing to learn and we really focused on our defense and applying more pressure to the ball and while the score might not reflect it, we had a lot of success on our defense,” O’Neil said. “Overall, just comparing it to the past games that we’ve had this season, the positivity on the field has been a lot better.”
While they did not score on the offensive end in the second half, Brattleboro held possession for longer periods of time, working the ball around the field and setting up more quality shots throughout the second half of play.
BBA’s Grace McDonald, Sadie Stefenak and Piper Morgan led the way for the Bulldogs offensively. McDonald scored four goals on four shots and added an assist. Stefenak scored four goals with an assist and Morgan scored three goals and also added an assist.
Lissa King, Brooke Weber and Paige Samulson had two goals each for the BBA and Mai-Liis Edwards, Hilary Cyr and Sophia Dibetitto each had one.
BBA goalie Maize Ruleat made six saves on the eight shots that Brattleboro put on goal throughout the night.
Willow Romo did a good job controlling the draw, gaining possession 10 times throughout the course of the game. Burr and Burton was able to gain possession of the draw 11 times throughout the course of the evening with Edwards, King, Weber and Samulson handling the draw responsibilities.
“This grass is tough. We’re a turf team so going in we knew we were just going to have to fight for those ground balls, work hard to get them and then keep possession,” said Christensen.
Under pressure much of the evening, Maren Sawyer made some impressive saves in the contest for Brattleboro including stopping back-to-back shots on goal followed by a third moments later to briefly stave off the BBA attack with about five minutes remaining in the first half.
“Maren’s been clutch this whole season,” said O’Neil. “She’s vocally been there on defense. She’s come up with some huge saves for us and just having her in net has been so great for the team and for the defense and she’s just been a rock for us. I’m really proud of her.”
Sawyer finished with four saves on the day.
Brattleboro will be on the road against Lyndon Institute on Tuesday. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.