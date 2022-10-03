MANCHESTER — Putting together high school athletic events takes a good deal of behind-the-scenes work that most people don’t give a lot of thought. That is, until something goes wrong. No one knows that better than Burr and Burton athletic director Dave Miceli.
When Burr and Burton’s regularly-scheduled bus driver was unable to take the varsity field hockey team on the 77-mile trek to Hartford High School for their 4 p.m. game, Miceli had to come up with “Plan B.”
As he has been asked to a “handful of times” throughout his eight-plus years as Burr and Burton’s AD, Miceli went above and beyond the call of duty on Friday, calling West Rutland’s Ice House Limousine to transport his junior varsity team, and climbing into the driver’s seat of one of the school’s passenger vans to get the varsity girls where they needed to go.
Hartford High School’s athletics account on Twitter, @hcaneswirl, tweeted out that evening following their 2-1 win over the Bulldogs: “crazy state of affairs in the transportation side of high school athletics. No drivers available so BBA athletic director Dave Miceli drove the varsity field hockey team to Hartford today. If he didn’t jump behind the wheel the game would not have happened... #Grateful.”
While Hartford, and undoubtedly, his field hockey team, are appreciative, Miceli shrugs it off as just part of the job.
“We’re just dealing with the same issues as everyone else,” he said, speaking to the statewide transportation problems. “We offer a lot of opportunities to our students at Burr and Burton, so from time to time, these things are bound to come up.”
Miceli has been certified to drive the school’s passenger vans since 1998, when he was a history teacher. He got the required license just so he could help the school out in whatever capacity possible, and give students the chance to experience all they could, not only driving for athletics, but field trips, as well.
“I really appreciate the support of my colleagues at other schools, as well as the transportation companies,” Miceli said. “We’re all just trying to make it work and avoid having to tell kids they’ll miss a game.”