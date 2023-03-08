Burr and Burton alpine competed in the Vermont state championships Monday and Tuesday at Burke Mountain.
Alex Faucher was the fastest down the mountain for the Bulldogs during Monday’s giant slalom competition, earning seventh place. Faucher had a combined time of one minute, 47.19 seconds on her two runs. Brooke Weber (19th, 1:52.87), Hilary Cyr (21st, 1:53.66) and Kaylie Porter (27th, 1:57.30) all placed inside the top 30 for BBA in a field of 55.
BBA finished day one of states in third place with 63 points. Champlain Valley (13) held the lead.
Cyr (14th), Weber (24th), Porter (33rd) and Maizie Rukat (34th) scored for the Bulldogs during Tuesday’s slalom event, earning them sixth place for the day with 89 points.
Stowe won the state championship, finishing with 33 points Tuesday along with its 55 point showing on Monday, finishing with 85 points.
BOYSThe BBA boys closed the book on day one in ninth place of 11 teams with 173 points. Robie Sumner (18th, 1:47.91) led the Bulldogs while Liam Meszkat (1:54.86, 29th) also placed well in the field of 65. Asher Stein, Knight Okie, Eli White and Andrew Maneggia all completed one run for the Bulldogs, but did not finish in their other.
Maneggia placed a team-best 21st Tuesday in the slalom with his combined time of 1:47.82. Stein (24th) and White (28th) also finished in the top half while Sumner, Okie and Meszkat did not finish both runs. Tuesday’s efforts placed BBA in seventh, with 127 points.
CVU claimed the state title, finishing with 24 team points throughout the two days of competition.