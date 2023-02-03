PERU — The Bulldogs alpine team returned to its home mountain at Bromley Thursday to compete in the Louis Dean Memorial race. The Burr and Burton girls won the giant slalom race, its fourth victory of the season, while the BBA boys took second place.
BBA’s Brooke Weber grabbed the individual win as seven Bulldogs placed inside the top-10. Kaylie Porter (second), Alex Faucher (third), Georgia Levitas (fourth), Hilary Cyr (sixth), Madi Miosek (seventh) and Vicky Quigley (eighth) also raced to top-10 finishes for BBA, who finished with a team score of 10.
Woodstock (42) finished second while Rutland did not have enough athletes to qualify for a team score
While the Bulldog boys came in second, it was BBA’s Knight Okie first to cross the finish line. Andrew Maneggia (fifth) and Eli White (eighth) also found themselves inside the top 10. Asher Stein (13th) rounded out the Bulldogs scorers.
BBA finished with 27 points, four more than first-place Rutland (23). Woodstock (29) took third.
The Bulldogs remain at Bromley Mountain for the Eastern qualifier Monday at 9 a.m.