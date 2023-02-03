BBA ALPINE 2/2/2023

Burr and Burton's Knight Okie speeds down Bromley Mountain during Thursday's giant slalom race. Okie won the event.

 Photo provided by Cooper Daniels
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

PERU — The Bulldogs alpine team returned to its home mountain at Bromley Thursday to compete in the Louis Dean Memorial race. The Burr and Burton girls won the giant slalom race, its fourth victory of the season, while the BBA boys took second place.

BBA’s Brooke Weber grabbed the individual win as seven Bulldogs placed inside the top-10. Kaylie Porter (second), Alex Faucher (third), Georgia Levitas (fourth), Hilary Cyr (sixth), Madi Miosek (seventh) and Vicky Quigley (eighth) also raced to top-10 finishes for BBA, who finished with a team score of 10.

Woodstock (42) finished second while Rutland did not have enough athletes to qualify for a team score

While the Bulldog boys came in second, it was BBA’s Knight Okie first to cross the finish line. Andrew Maneggia (fifth) and Eli White (eighth) also found themselves inside the top 10. Asher Stein (13th) rounded out the Bulldogs scorers.

BBA finished with 27 points, four more than first-place Rutland (23). Woodstock (29) took third.

The Bulldogs remain at Bromley Mountain for the Eastern qualifier Monday at 9 a.m.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.