MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton cross country hosted a three team home meet on Tuesday afternoon and came away with the win in both the boys and girls division.
Bulldog Matheo Gallazzine was the first to cross the finish line, doing so in 19 minutes and 4 seconds, five seconds faster than teammate Isaac Vernon. The duo helped BBA win comfortably, with just 18 team points. Michel Hornby (fifth, 20:20), Xavier Adolphus (seventh, 21:06) and Cristo Buckley (10th, 21:16) all placed inside the top-10 for the Bulldogs.
Mount Anthony placed second, led by Thomas Scheetz’s (20:13) fourth place finish. Fellow Patriots Sam Tock (13th, 21:45), Evan Rodd (19th, 24:37), Jayden Thomas (22nd, 25:48) and Cam Casalinova (26th, 25:58) rounded out the scoring for MAU, who finished with 52 team points. Brattleboro took third, with 64.
The BBA girls accumulated 28 team points in their win, led by Madelyn Harris’ 23:23, good for third overall.
Emily Harris (fifth, 24:07), Grace Cabasco (ninth, 25:34), Lilly Harris (12th, 25:58) and Kendall Faley (14th, 26:05) also scored for the Bulldogs.
MAU placed third in the girls division with 64 points. Ella Saccio led all Patriots runners, taking 10th overall, crossing the finish line in 25:41.
Claire Zimpfer (18th, 27:37), Sophia Anisman (19th, 27:48), Eden White (20th, 27:51) and Cyra Pacher (23rd, 28:57) rounded out the scoring for MAU.
Brattleboro’s Ava Whitney was the first to cross the finish line with her time of 22:28. Brattleboro finished the meet in second place, accumulating 40 team points.