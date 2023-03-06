Northshire Youth hockey 12-u Tier 3

The Northshire 12-and-under Tier 3 hockey team celebrate with the state championship plaque and medals after defeating Rutland 6-0 Saturday in Stowe.

The Northshire 12-and-under Tier 3 hockey team defeated Rutland 6-0 Saturday to capture its first state championship since 2017.

The win sends the Bulldogs to the New England Championship in Middleton, Massachusetts March 17-19.

Northshire offers a small yet mighty roster, with only 10 players. The Bulldogs have skated to a 29-4-10 record this season, and are riding a four game winning streak heading into the regional championships.

Northshire offered both a Tier 3 and Tier 4 team at the 12-and-under level this winter. The 10-and-under Tier 3 team, coached by BBA hockey alumnus Nate Severance, made it to the state semifinals this winter.

12-and-under roster: Aiden Lincks, Andrew Alexander, Chase Mears, Elise Hornby, Holden Brodie, Johanna Kissell, Matthew Studin, Piper Downey, Sullibhan Sailer, Wesley Thomayer

Coaches: Rich Hornby, Jack Lincks, Ryan Downey

