The Northshire 12-and-under Tier 3 hockey team defeated Rutland 6-0 Saturday to capture its first state championship since 2017.
The win sends the Bulldogs to the New England Championship in Middleton, Massachusetts March 17-19.
Northshire offers a small yet mighty roster, with only 10 players. The Bulldogs have skated to a 29-4-10 record this season, and are riding a four game winning streak heading into the regional championships.
Northshire offered both a Tier 3 and Tier 4 team at the 12-and-under level this winter. The 10-and-under Tier 3 team, coached by BBA hockey alumnus Nate Severance, made it to the state semifinals this winter.
12-and-under roster: Aiden Lincks, Andrew Alexander, Chase Mears, Elise Hornby, Holden Brodie, Johanna Kissell, Matthew Studin, Piper Downey, Sullibhan Sailer, Wesley Thomayer
Coaches: Rich Hornby, Jack Lincks, Ryan Downey